Documentary looks at political comeback of Imelda Marcos

Documentary filmmaker Lauren Greenfield says she started interviewing former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos four years ago thinking that it might be a redemption story.

What she found is that Marcos was not only standing by the controversial history of her family but defending it as well. Her documentary about Marcos, "The Kingmaker," premiered Friday at the Venice International Film Festival.

Ferdinand Marcos was ousted by an army-backed "people power" revolt in 1986. He died in self-exile in Hawaii in 1989 but Imelda Marcos and her children returned to the Philippines where many have been elected to political office.

Greenfield says it would be like if Richard Nixon came back and ran for re-election.

"The Kingmaker" will be in theaters this fall and on Showtime in 2020.