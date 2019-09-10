Rangers play Rays, look to build on 4-game win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-59, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (72-73, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.49 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-10, 3.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rangers are 40-29 on their home turf. Texas is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 74 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 43-27 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .296.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .421. Jose Trevino is 10-for-25 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 28 home runs and has 78 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 9-1, .272 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).