Carol Burnett among panelists for discussion about memoirs

For at least one night, Carol Burnett was a writer among writers.

The beloved entertainer was among three panelists Thursday for "An Evening of Memoir," presented in Manhattan by the MacDowell artist colony. She was joined by the retired Princeton University scholar Nell Painter and the author and literary event host Amanda Stern. Their backgrounds differ greatly but all share the experience of memoirs. Burnett's books include "One More Time." Painter described her late life decision to take up visual art in "Old In Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over." Stern has written "Little Panic," what she calls the autobiography of an emotion she has known all of her life.

The discussion focused on what writers often talk about — memory, inspiration and how to write about their families.