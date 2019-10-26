New York and Boston play in Atlantic Division matchup

Boston Celtics (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Boston faces New York for an Atlantic Division matchup.

New York finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference action and 9-32 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 18.1 from the free throw line and 30.1 from deep.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boston went 49-33 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics gave up 108.0 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).