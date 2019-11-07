Celtics play the Hornets, aim for 6th straight win

Boston Celtics (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Boston comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of five straight games.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Boston finished 49-33 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.0 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: P.J. Washington: day to day (leg contusion), Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (ankle), Enes Kanter: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (left hip), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).