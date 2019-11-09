Staal, Wild to play Coyotes in Glendale

Minnesota Wild (5-10-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-5-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Minnesota Wild.

The Coyotes are 5-1-2 in Western Conference games. Arizona has converted on 17.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring nine power-play goals.

The Wild are 3-7-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, recording nine power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 16 games played this season. Conor Garland has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eric Staal has recorded 14 total points while scoring six goals and totaling eight assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Jordan Oesterle: day to day (upper body), Jason Demers: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.