3 injured in shooting outside Salt Lake City concert venue

Police in Utah’s capital say three people were injured in a shooting outside a downtown concert venue.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia tells news outlets three people were hurt in the Friday night shooting outside The Complex. He says shots were fired from a car at the three people, one of whom fired back.

Valencia says the most serious injury was a gunshot wound to the chest, but that person is expected to survive. A juvenile was shot in the foot. The nature of the third person’s injury is still unknown. No arrests have been made.

According to The Complex’s website, Shoreline Mafia was scheduled to perform Friday night.

Valencia says the shooting was unrelated to the nearby evacuation of Vivint Smart Home Arena over a suspicious package.