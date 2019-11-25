Miami plays Charlotte, seeks 5th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (6-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Miami comes into a matchup against Charlotte as winners of four home games in a row.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Charlotte went 10-6 in Southeast Division play and 14-27 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.