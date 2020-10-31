Philadelphia plays Columbus on defensive hot streak

Philadelphia Union (13-3-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (10-5-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit the Columbus Crew on a defensive hot streak. The Union have given up only eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Crew are 9-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Union are 14-2-4 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 21 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 12 goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has five goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Kacper Przybylko has eight goals and six assists for Philadelphia this season. Sergio Santos has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 7-1-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jamiro Monteiro, Matt Real (injured).