The Latest: Virus knocks out 2 games for Halifax junior team

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Halifax Mooseheads are the latest Quebec Major Junior Hockey team to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said Saturday the staffer did not have any contact with players or hockey staff, but players and staff are now isolating as a precaution and public health officials have been contacted.

Halifax’s Saturday game against the Charlottetown Islanders was postponed, along with a Wednesday game against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Mooseheads are the sixth team in the league to announce a positive test.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to start play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they plan to begin in the New Year.