Elton John, TikTok team up to educate about AIDS epidemic

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. John is opening up his vault and releasing an expansive collection of rarely heard and unreleased tracks. John announced Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that the eight-CD collection, “Elton: Jewel Box," will be released Nov. 13. The collection includes “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” an unreleased studio demo from 1969. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES

The Elton John AIDS Foundation and TikTok are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease through a campaign and live event for World AIDS Day.

John’s foundation and the social networking service announced their collaboration Tuesday for a live show on Dec. 1. The event will air on John’s TikTok channel featuring the singer and husband-filmmaker David Furnish along with performances by Sam Smith, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness quiz to test TikTokers’ knowledge of the disease. The campaign is also expected to help educate TikTokers about the prevention and own sexual health.

The hope is to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

“We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease,” John said in a statement. “There’s a great lineup for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”

