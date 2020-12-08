Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

National Museum of African American Music to open next month

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville.

The National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens, news outlets reported. Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30.

Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said officials look forward to welcoming music lovers and celebrating the history of of African American music.

“We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making.” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said, it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks.

Where to Eat newsletter

The latest South Sound dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

December 08, 2020 4:11 PM

Celebrities

ECU plays N. Fla.

December 08, 2020 2:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service