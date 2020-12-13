Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Event planned at Alabama Capitol for Electoral College vote

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama’s electors will meet at the Alabama Capitol on Monday to cast their ballots for President Donald Trump.

A noontime ceremony in the old House chamber will include music, speeches and an actor portraying Uncle Sam. Nine people selected as electors last month will officially cast their ballots for Trump during the event.

The secretary of state's office says the Alabama Republican Party plans to livestream the ceremony since the Capitol is closed to the public because of the global pandemic.

The Republican incumbent lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden nationally, yet he carried Alabama easily.

