Oregon State plays host to Santa Clara

Santa Clara (6-1) vs. Oregon State (4-3)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State squares off against Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup. Santa Clara fell 70-57 to Colorado State in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off a 67-62 win at home over Portland State in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Santa Clara's Josip Vrankic, Keshawn Justice and DJ Mitchell have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Vrankic has connected on 25 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He's also made 66 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Oregon State has 49 assists on 71 field goals (69 percent) across its past three matchups while Santa Clara has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Santa Clara has held opposing teams to 34.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

