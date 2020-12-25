Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Cleveland Cavaliers to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Cleveland in a matchup of Central Division squads.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 33.5 from beyond the arc.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Deividas Sirvydis: out (not with team).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (hip), Kevin Love: out (calf).

  Comments  

Celebrities

New York set to play division foe Philadelphia

December 25, 2020 12:22 AM

Celebrities

Indiana Pacers to square off against the Chicago Bulls in division play

December 25, 2020 12:22 AM

Celebrities

Portland plays Houston in conference matchup

December 25, 2020 12:22 AM

Celebrities

NFL stars joined students in virtual chats about racism

December 24, 2020 10:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service