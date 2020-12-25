NJIT, Vermont meet in conference play

NJIT (1-1, 0-0) vs. Vermont (1-1, 1-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts NJIT in an America East matchup. NJIT knocked off Rider by 15 on Wednesday. Vermont is coming off a 62-53 win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Vermont has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Stef Smith, Justin Mazzulla, Ben Shungu and Bailey Patella have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont attempts more free throws per game than any other America East team. The Catamounts have averaged 25.5 foul shots per game this season.

