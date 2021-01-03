Stanford, Oregon State meet in conference play

Stanford (5-3, 1-1) vs. Oregon State (5-3, 2-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays host to Stanford in a Pac-12 matchup. Stanford fell short in a 73-56 game at Oregon in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off a 73-64 win at home over Cal in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oregon State's Ethan Thompson has averaged 17.1 points while Warith Alatishe has put up 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Cardinal, Oscar da Silva has averaged 17.9 points and six rebounds while Ziaire Williams has put up 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bryce Wills has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Stanford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has scored 71 points per game and allowed 62.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Oregon State has an assist on 47 of 65 field goals (72.3 percent) across its previous three games while Stanford has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 72 possessions per game.

