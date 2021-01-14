Utah Valley, Seattle meet in conference play

Utah Valley (4-5, 2-0) vs. Seattle (7-5, 0-0)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Utah Valley in a WAC matchup. Both squads earned home victories on Saturday. Seattle earned a 98-63 win over St. Martin's, while Utah Valley won 81-77 over California Baptist.

TEAM LEADERS: Seattle's Darrion Trammell has averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 assists while Riley Grigsby has put up 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 16.2 points and 15.2 rebounds while Trey Woodbury has put up 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Trammell has accounted for 20 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Utah Valley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. Seattle has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolverines have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has an assist on 57 of 93 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three games while Utah Valley has assists on 50 of 80 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the country. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25