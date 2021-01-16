Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent’s apology for ‘ugly words’

Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen moves away during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Union Berlin in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri says he has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player for personal verbal abuse after their Bundesliga game on Friday. (Andreas Gora/Pool via AP) AP

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has accepted an apology from a Union Berlin player who verbally abused him when the Bundesliga teams played Friday.

“He came to me in the changing room after the game," Amiri said Saturday on Leverkusen’s website. "There were ugly words on the pitch said in the heat of the moment that he’s very sorry for. He credibly assured me of that and therefore the matter is now dealt with for me.”

Union’s late 1-0 win ended with Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hübner and pointing his finger in Hübner's face after the final whistle. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console the furious Amiri.

Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told broadcaster DAZN that Amiri was abused by an opponent who used a racially charged term referring to the Germany midfielder’s Afghan background.

“It doesn’t belong on the football pitch, no matter how emotional things get,” Tah said. “It’s the most bitter part of the evening. I hope there are consequences.”

Fischer missed the incident.

“I heard there were words on the pitch that have no place on the pitch,” Fischer said.

Neither Amiri nor Tah referred to the Union player by name.