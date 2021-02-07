Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Author King’s foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program. “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole” is a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage. But it was reworked to include students’ experiences during the coronavirus. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine's most famous writer.

Stephen King's foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program.

The students started with “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole,” a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage, and then reworked it to reflect their experiences during the pandemic.

Farwell Principal Amanda Winslow said she is proud of the students for their accomplishment and thankful for the dedication of Savage, who advised the students, and librarian Kathy Martin.

A number of local groups also sent donations that will be used for the Author Studies program.