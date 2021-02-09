Lightning play the Predators on 5-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Nashville.

Nashville finished 12-7-1 in division play and 17-14-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 39 power play goals with a 17.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Tampa Bay went 18-5-1 in division action and 21-11-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Lightning allowed 2.6 goals on 30.8 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Predators: Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).