Design begins on $84M, futuristic SIU communications center

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has announced that RATIO Architects will lead the design process for an expanded communications building on the Carbondale campus of Southern Illinois University.

The Capital Development Board has released $8.3 million for a preliminary design for the $84.7 million project.

RATIO Architects has offices in Champaign and Chicago.

The project is funded by money from the Rebuild Illinois capital construction project approved by the Legislature and Pritzker in 2019.

The work will include remodeling the existing 230,000 square foot (21,300 square meter) building and adding 60,000 square feet (5,600 square meters). The addition will provide new classroom space, a flexible auditorium, laboratories, digital post-production suites, and capture a media convergence with a combined broadcast-print newsroom.

The design will allow for future changes and provide common areas and meeting rooms for student groups.