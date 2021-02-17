New York plays Pittsburgh, looks for 4th straight road win

New York Islanders (8-4-3, second in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Pittsburgh looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Penguins are 7-6-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 73.9% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 8-4-3 against the rest of their division. New York has surrendered seven power-play goals, stopping 81.1% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Pittsburgh won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with five goals, adding eight assists and collecting 13 points. Jake Guentzel has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 15 points, scoring six goals and adding nine assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.