Boston plays Dallas, looks to end road slide

Boston Celtics (15-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston travels to Dallas looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Mavericks have gone 7-8 at home. Dallas averages 12.3 turnovers and is 6-3 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Celtics are 7-10 in road games. Boston is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks and Celtics match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 31.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 26 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 18.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 49.0% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).