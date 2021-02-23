Phoenix plays Charlotte, aims for 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets (14-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three straight games.

The Suns are 11-5 on their home court. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 8.4.

The Hornets are 5-8 in road games. Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Suns and Hornets meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.6 points. Devin Booker is averaging 27.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets averaging 21.9 points while adding 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. LaMelo Ball is averaging 6.1 assists and 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 119.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.5% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Hornets: Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).