UC San Diego, UC Irvine meet in conference play

UC San Diego (5-9, 2-9) vs. UC Irvine (13-8, 10-4)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego visits UC Irvine in a Big West matchup. UC San Diego fell 80-55 at UC Irvine in its last outing. UC Irvine is coming off an 80-55 home win against UC San Diego in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Collin Welp has averaged 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Anteaters. Complementing Welp is Brad Greene, who is maintaining an average of 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Tritons are led by Toni Rocak, who is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 23.1 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He's also made 67.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 8-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Anteaters are 5-8 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Anteaters 30th among Division I teams. The UC San Diego offense has averaged 69.7 points through 14 games (ranked 213th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25