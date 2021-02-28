New Jersey plays Washington on 5-game home skid

Washington Capitals (11-5-4, second in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-7-2, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Washington looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Devils are 7-7-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 17% of chances.

The Capitals are 11-5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 69 goals and ranks third in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with nine.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has 13 total points for the Devils, six goals and seven assists. Andreas Johnsson has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with 15 total assists and has 24 points. Alex Ovechkin has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (face), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body).