Dallas plays Oklahoma City on 4-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (19-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 7-16 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Darius Bazley leads the Thunder with 7.5 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 10-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 8-4 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Thunder 87-78 in their last meeting on March 3. Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 19 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City scoring 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 23.2 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kenrich Williams is shooting 60.4% and averaging 7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 28.4 points and collecting 8.5 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 45.8% shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 113.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Mavericks: None listed.