Horoscopes for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Aries
The New Moon is sending you a message about your work and health. It's telling you to start something new during the next two weeks, whether this means embarking on a health regime or applying for a new job. If your daily routine is starting to get you down, this will be a marvellous chance to liven things up and make them more interesting. As Venus enters deep Scorpio, it can also be productive to participate in group therapy. Pleasures are bound to be more deeply felt, although a certain lightheartedness may be missing. This is also a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.
Lucky Number934
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The New Moon brings you happiness and pleasure during the coming two weeks, and there's a fantastic excuse to break open a bottle and celebrate in style! If you get involved in a new love affair this month it will have a big impact on you, and may even turn out to be one of the most important relationships you'll ever have. As Venus moves into Scorpio, you will get closer to your love, but a need to establish your own identity may tempt you to show off. Social events in weeks ahead can become little more than exercises in name dropping, ostentatious displays of luxury and ego-tripping behavior.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Today's New Moon will have a revivifying effect on your home and family set-up during the coming two weeks, which is good news if things have been at sixes and sevens recently. Find out what's been going on and do something about it. With Venus diving into Scorpio it's time to organize your desk in preparation for a generally productive month ahead. Expect encouraging news if you're thinking of moving house. Things may happen very quickly.
Lucky Number689
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Today's New Moon highlights communications during the next two weeks, encouraging you to take extra trouble about keeping in touch with other people. If you haven't heard from someone lately, this is a great opportunity to give them a ring or send them a letter. It's also an excellent time to upgrade your computer, television or mobile phone. If you'd like to put a little more romance in your life this is the time to try it, as sensual Venus swans into sexy Scorpio. Establish or improve relationships with children, take on an ego-boosting romance, and expand your contacts.
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Today's New Moon will have a big impact on your finances during the next two weeks, which should be good news. This doesn't mean, unfortunately, that you're guaranteed to receive some hefty cheques in the post but it does mean you're in a good position to increase your financial situation in some way. It's also great for making sensible investments that stand a good chance of working in your favor. Venus entering Scorpio encourages entertaining at home. You may even feel the urge to redecorate.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Here's some good news. Today's New Moon falls in your own sign, so the coming two weeks will be a great opportunity for you to make some fresh starts in your life and to turn over a new leaf. This could involve anything from going on a diet to starting a new relationship. And the New Moon will be even more auspicious for you if it's your birthday today or tomorrow. You should have no trouble in gaining favors as Venus dives into Scorpio. You'll have pleasant relations with neighbors and locals. You may also find the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
During the next two weeks you'll want to spend a lot of time by yourself. But this doesn't have to be a miserable or lonely experience because today's New Moon is promising you'll have many valuable insights in the process. It will also be a great time to contemplate the course that your life has taken over the past twelve months and to decide what you want to do next. The issue of wealth connected with social status may arise as Venus enters Scorpio. Relationship issues will intensify, but don't fall for the urge to keep up with the Joneses, as you'll spend beyond your means in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Today's New Moon will highlight your future plans during the next two weeks, filling you with enthusiasm for them and making you eager to get going on them. It's the ideal time to start something new, so don't be surprised if you're inspired by a brand new project. A new friend might enter your life as well, in which case they'll have an important impact on you. As shining Venus enters your sign, your personal charm will make a big difference. It's a great day for artistically inclined Scorpions to work on a project. Those with children will find them especially delightful and rewarding. Why not take them for an afternoon outing? Love and romance is favoured, so don't be shy.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon is sending exciting messages about your career, because it's telling you to get new projects off the ground and to make great strides in your ambitions over the coming fortnight. Work hard towards a long-term ambition, or be prepared to take a risk and put yourself in the spotlight in some way. Thanks to Venus slinking into Scorpio, love relationships from the past, especially those in which you suffered a loss, can intrude in some way. Transform an urge to self-pity by turning your attention to helping others less fortunate than yourself.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
An exciting New Moon will open the door to opportunities for you in the next two weeks. You get the chance to do some travelling or to welcome visitors from overseas, or get involved in an international project. The coming fortnight will be a great time for increasing your knowledge of the world, perhaps by signing up for a class or course. You are more concerned with hopes and happiness, as Venus enters Scorpio. Romance may also be on your agenda in weeks ahead. Participating in organizations and group activities can be very rewarding.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Your intimate relationships are highlighted by today's New Moon, and you'll feel its effects for the next two weeks. Breathe fresh life into a close partnership that's become bogged down in routine recently, or which you both take too much for granted. If you're a solo Aquarian, someone new might enter your life any time soon. With Venus flaunting in your mid-heaven, address relationships with oldies, superiors and authority figures. Allies or spouses may receive recognition or special promotion at this time.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
There's a New Moon today and it will be affecting your relationships during the next two weeks. It's a great opportunity to turn over a new leaf if things haven't been going very well between you lately. Do your best to understand each other's point of view. A new partnership will also be very successful. You may even find a new love or renew an old one whilst travelling, as romantic Venus moves through your ninth house of faraway places. Be open to true love and companionship in your life. Enjoy a bright sunny day, no matter what the weather forecast!
