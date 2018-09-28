Horoscopes for Friday, September 28, 2018

Aries
It's the perfect day for your social life, so throw yourself into it, Aries! Chat to someone during your coffee break, arrange to meet a friend for lunch, or drop in on a neighbor to see how they are. If you're thinking of throwing a party, the prospect will be even more tempting now, so how about an invitation list?
Lucky Number796
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Taureans are renowned for their charm and you're a shining example of that today. Any sort of social event will go swimmingly, because you'll hit it off with everyone you meet. This is also a terrific day for patching up a quarrel or a slight unpleasantness with a neighbor or close relative, or simply for keeping the atmosphere sweet between you.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Enjoyment comes very high on your list of the day's priorities, and you won't really want to settle for anything less. If you don't have any social plans, try to arrange something at the last minute because it's exactly what you're in the mood for. A loved one makes your day, perhaps when they tell you something that makes you feel all warm inside.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Home is where your heart is today, so surround yourself with comfortable and comforting objects and people whenever you get the chance. You'll be particularly happy when you're with special members of the family. If you've been thinking about moving house, this is a good day to review your options and to check that your budget is still realistic.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Enjoy your social life today, especially if it involves mixing with people you see on a regular basis. You'll have a cheerful word for everyone, whether they're your bosom buddies or you secretly can't stand the sight of them. If you have some spare time now you'll enjoy relaxing with a good book or the latest edition of your favourite magazine.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You're spending a lot of time thinking about your values at the moment, and this is another day when they're uppermost in your mind. Maybe you need to consider whether you're paying enough attention to your priorities in life or whether they take a back seat to more mundane considerations. Or perhaps you're wondering how to make your money stretch further, like a piece of elastic.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Make the most of your social life by getting together with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. You'll have a great time together, whether you're doing something special or simply meeting for a drink. It's also a good day for immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or leisure activity because you'll find it very relaxing.
Lucky Number725
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
It's a day for enjoying your own company whenever you get the chance. It's not that you're feeling antisocial so much as that you simply need some time to yourself, so you can think things through at your own pace. If you're busy at work you'll definitely appreciate being left alone so you can have some peace and quiet. You won't welcome many distractions right now.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Enjoy your social life by getting together with some good friends and having fun. You'll really enjoy going out on the town, whether you're having a swift drink or making a night of it. If you're attending some sort of group gathering you'll love finding people who are kindred spirits.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
It's another day when you're feeling cheerful and it's easy to get on well with the other people in your life. You'll enjoy a special rapport with older friends and relatives, as well as intimate partners or people with whom you share money or other resources. It's a good opportunity to talk about any potentially difficult topics, because they're less likely to cause ructions at the moment.
Lucky Number469
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Your relationships are very enjoyable today, because it's easy to get on well with other people. And you won't care if you're with people who come from a different background to you or whose skin is another color, because such things won't matter to you. Instead, you're only concerned with whether you like someone and whether you're on the same wavelength. Nothing else is important at the moment.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Get to grips with your workload today. You'll get lots of chores out of the way, even if they aren't very exciting, because you want the satisfaction of knowing you've done the job properly. If you're working with colleagues you'll want to be a useful part of the team and to know that you've made a valuable contribution.
