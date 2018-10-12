Horoscopes for Friday, October 12, 2018

Aries
The shining Sun and dark Pluto clash, causing tension today. It may be that you and a colleague do not see eye-to-eye... if this is the case, it may be best to temporarily take a break from each other. Sometimes it's best to just let things go for a while... there is no sense in trying to change someone's opinion once they have made their mind up. Hidden information may bring significant benefit.
Lucky Number754
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Nervous energy reigns as the Sun and Pluto clash... take a long lunch in a peaceful setting if at all possible. Those Bulls who work independently may still find plenty of stress to deal with in your environment. Spend healing time with your partner this evening and the troubles of the world will seem to wash away. As Scarlett O'hara would say, just "think about that in the morning..."
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The changing Moon slips into your seventh house of partners, turning your attention to your closest relationships. The next two days may find you dealing with important issues, whether or not you have the time or inclination, but today has a fortunate undertone, thanks to fortunate Jupiter. It's an ideal day to spend with friends and colleagues.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
It's back to work you go, so clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic. You might even have a chat with God or your own personal goddess while scrubbing out the shower.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The Moon enters Sagittarius and your fifth house of romance and creativity, setting off a pleasure binge. If you feel like indulging in rich foods and sweets, try eating one or two cookies instead of devouring the whole bag! It may be very hard to keep your appetite for pleasure under control, whether you crave food, wine or sex!
Lucky Number869
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Your sixth sense may be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence.
Lucky Number669
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
With the Moon entering your third house of communication, you may feel the urge to express yourself quite strongly. Emotional passions may get out of hand; if you feel you cannot avoid an outburst that may be inappropriate, try writing down your feelings in a letter. Then, keep the letter to yourself for a few days: if you still feel that way later, then let fly.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Do what you love and love what you do to achieve greater fortune... Retro Venus in your sign is demanding that you transform the way you achieve success, based on emotional clues from the past. If you hate what you are doing, something is very wrong. A brilliant opportunity could arise today, so make the most of it.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
You should be feeling bright and spunky today as the Moon enters Sagittarius; you'll be ready to go back into battle as your emotional strength reaches a monthly high. The power to change your life is just around the corner... by the time your birthday comes around, all should be clear. What happens today may hold clues to the near future.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Your low lunar cycle begins today, making this a good time to be introspective. This may mean that you don't feel much like talking or socializing, but that is perfectly fine while the Moon moves through your twelfth house of hidden matters. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies.
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Friendly competition is ignited by the changing Moon, adding excitement to the day. Don't let this get out of hand, however, as tempers can flare unexpectedly. Emotional energy is very strong now, so use this to your advantage. Those who are involved in supporting a worthy cause will feel as though they are on fire... surround yourself with those who share your ideals.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You may be in the spotlight as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation... be sure to be on your best behavior! If you are attending a work function this evening, limit the amount of alcohol you drink. A little might make you charming but a little too much might find you regretting your actions in the morning.
Comments