Horoscopes for Monday, October 22, 2018

Aries
The Moon enters Aries and your first house of personality, making you the star of the show today. You may still feel sluggish this morning, but by afternoon, you'll be ready to go. If someone asks you out early in the day, wait until later to make your decision. You may not be in the mood for socializing before lunch, but this afternoon, it may be hard to stop you!
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Don't be surprised if you have strange dreams now; subconscious issues tend to come to the surface when the Moon transits your twelfth house. Many Bulls will also experience psychic phenomena at this time... as grounded as you are, sometimes it isn't just your imagination. Pay attention to your intuition as it is not likely to lead you down the wrong path.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for social activity so why not meet your friends for lunch? Often we take our pals for granted and then before you know it, so much time has gone by that we feel awkward making the call. Go ahead and reach out to your friends and let them know how much you really do appreciate them.
Lucky Number385
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Moon in Aries activates your house of career and status. Functions this evening are of a public nature or involve social interaction with co-workers. You'll need to be on your best behavior, just in case any busybodies are watching. Of course you are free to have fun, but sometimes we all need to be extra conscious about boundaries when socializing.
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
The Moon enters Aries and your ninth house of travel and adventure, making you want to avoid boredom at all costs. Find a way to go on a journey, even if it is only a journey of the mind. The Internet and bookstores are wonderful places to begin, so find time to visit one today. This is a day for pleasure; enjoy it while it lasts.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The Moon and Mercury clash in your money houses, causing a financial struggle for some of you, especially if you have an extravagant partner. You'll need to stay centered and keep a cool head as business matters become confused and heated... rest assured that this too shall pass. This evening, a long, hot bubble bath is in order. Treat yourself to a simple but sensual luxury that will make you feel like a million!
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The Moon enters Aries and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, urging you to make quality time for two. Tonight can be especially romantic, so put this energy to good use. Even if you haven't got any money to spend, an evening under the waxing moon can be very inspiring! Take a walk in the moonlight if the night is clear.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Your intellect will be boosted as Mercury enters Scorpio, so why not turn over a new leaf in health matters? The Moon encourages good habits today... so this time, stick with it! It is so easy for you to get started and then slack off after a week or two... this time, commit yourself to a lifestyle change. Put down those cigarettes, put on your walking shoes and say hello to a healthier you.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Fortunate Jupiter is strengthened by the Moon, so you should be feeling lucky. The Moon enters Aries and your fifth house of pleasure today, so make sure you catch up on all your work before you go out to play! Tonight can be delightful for Archers prancing under the waxing moon, so grab a partner and join the party. Again, be certain you have tied up all your loose ends before leaving the office... any mistakes will be obvious soon.
Lucky Number253
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The Moon enters Aries and your fourth house of home and family today, reminding you of your past and your personal roots. This is a wonderful time to take a trip down memory lane, especially with an older member of the family. Get as much family history from those who lived through it while you still have the chance.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Go ahead and indulge in a little something today - you've been working hard enough lately and you deserve it! The Moon enters Aries and your third house of communication this evening, urging you to get out and socialize. Siblings and neighbors will be wonderful company, so consider them when you make plans for entertaining.
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You will need to concentrate as the Moon moves through your second house of finances, but it may be difficult. You may have trouble focusing on the tasks at hand; socializing and daydreaming are much more appealing this morning. You may be receiving psychic impressions, so try to keep your work area calm and peaceful. Dreams you had last night may continue to run through your mind. Write them down for further analysis. Some sudden good fortune is in the stars for you!
