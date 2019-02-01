Horoscopes for Friday, February 1, 2019

Aries
Work obligations may keep you late this afternoon, which won't go over well with your most significant other. It may be best to bring work home, then at least others can see you aren't neglecting them on purpose. You may need to evaluate just how worth it your current position is. Many of you are more prominent than you have ever been, but at what price?
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The next two days may be rather tense in general, so make sure you are getting enough sleep. Exercise will help relieve tension, so move your body even if you have to jog in place. When the going gets tough, Taurus can shine above all the rest.
Lucky Number562
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Emotional and spiritual depth is likely in intimate relationships, so allow yourself to go one step further with your partner. This may involve opening up more than you are normally comfortable with, but personal disclosure can create strong bonds in relationships. Financial confusion may also be a hallmark of the day as it seems you may have spent more recently than originally planned.
Lucky Number168
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The Moon activates tension between your house of partnerships and your house of career and public image. Tonight can be very exciting for those of you who plan to socialize, but it is more likely you will be dealing with an unhappy mate. If you can find a way to please both your significant other and be socially and politically correct, you will be ahead of the game.
Lucky Number506
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Leo
As much as the robust Lion would like to indulge, today you must mind your health. If you go out to dinner, go easy on the rich foods and spirits. Too much alcohol and you might find yourself saying the absolute wrong thing to the right person, thus blowing what could be a perfectly romantic evening. Strive for moderation.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The lusty Moon may tempt you to spend more on pleasure than you ought. If you have a romantic evening in mind, keep the alcoholic beverages to a minimum. You'll want to exercise some self-control amidst the dessert trays and drink specials. If you get greedy, you'll end up regretting it. Enjoy pleasure in sensible moderation.
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You may feel mildly agitated and difficulties with family members or necessary home repairs may disrupt your day. Deal directly with problems no matter how much you would rather procrastinate. What you avoid today is likely to escalate into a much bigger problem for you to solve tomorrow.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Mental confusion may cause problems in communications. You may be troubled by a secret or confidence you are trying to keep; some may be suffering from mild depression. Dreams you have now may directly relate to unconscious motivations but may be cryptic and hard to decipher.
Lucky Number893
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You may be wise to avoid certain subjects with friends and associates today. As they say, don't go there, and all should be well. If you get into a discussion about values or finances, things are likely to turn ugly. It is better to agree to disagree, before anyone says a word. If you find yourself forced to spend time with people you find disagreeable, try to suffer in silence unless real harm is being done.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The luminous Moon moves through your first house of personality, giving you extra energy. The gathering in your sign gives you added charm and whimsy, attracting people to your side. This is a wonderful day for socializing and a little glamour makes everything more exciting. Those of you going out on a date will find tonight romantic indeed.
Lucky Number950
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. This is a good time to review the events of the past month, taking time to sort your feelings out about what you have experienced. A vague sense of doom may come over some of you, but that is just Old Man Saturn helping you with spiritual house cleaning. A discipline such as Yoga or Tai Chi will benefit you now.
Lucky Number335
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Good times can be had with your friends and associates as the Moon enters earthy Capricorn today. You may need to guard against going overboard, so remember the effect one-too-many has on your health. You'll be best served by spending time with your peers who are serious and responsible. They can help you in your effort to reach your goals.
Comments