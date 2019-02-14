Horoscopes for Thursday, February 14, 2019

Aries
Going out could be dangerous on this wild and woolly day, when anything can happen. You'll need to expect the unexpected and take special care in public places. Your friends and associates may need your assistance, but they may also be a drain on your resources and your sanity. Romance can be exhilarating but may be tinged with just a touch of obsession.
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
A secret admirer may make themselves known at work today; this can make for a lovely Valentine's Day, unless you are already spoken for. Loyal Taurus hates to even consider anything untoward, but when it comes to promises of sensual delights, the Bull begins to crumble. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, you should enjoy this day of hearts and flowers.
Lucky Number378
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Today may be a stressful day, making it hard to spend time with your sweetheart. Working overtime may be in the stars for most of you... with deadlines looming, there isn't a moment to spare. Still, you can make a little bit of time for affection this evening, even if all you do is shower together.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Romantic and creative upsets are likely, as the sensitive Moon clashes with unpredictable Uranus. If you go out tonight, keep alcoholic drinks to a minimum. You don't want to become overly emotional at the wrong time, so keep yourself in check. The potential for passion and excitement is strong, but remember that there is often a fine line or no line at all between feelings of love and hate.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Leo
The edgy energy today could set you up for upsets and arguments with your family members or significant other. Tension that has been building begs for release, so find a way to use this energy in a positive manner. It may be that your past conditioning is interfering with your present relationships. Just because your spouse sometimes reminds you of a parent doesn't mean you should act like a child!
Lucky Number333
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You may let someone have a piece of your mind today, and that someone may be someone you love very much. Oh well, everyone has their bad days. The energy created by the sensitive Moon and unpredictable Uranus is too much for most people to handle constructively. Try to minimize the damage by counting to ten slowly before you speak, and taking frequent time-outs.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You may find yourself faced with unexpected expenses as the Moon and unpredictable Uranus clash today. Children may be costly and arguments with a lover may require a bouquet of flowers and a reconciliatory dinner at a fancy restaurant. Of course, it is only money and it is well spent, if it is spent with love. Unfortunately, you may not be able to pay off your credit card as soon as you would like.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
It may be what is unspoken that is on your mind today. A connection between you and a lover can be very strong, likewise the connection between you and your children. However, you may be frustrated in your attempts to express yourself. This may be the sort of day when it is better to write a letter and then wait a few days before sending it. Your perspective may change before morning.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Dreams you remember may hold surprising insights for you as the Moon stimulates your subconscious memories. You may not be entirely comfortable today as edgy Uranus causes friction in your third house of communication. You may find it is best to keep a low profile. Spend the evening recharging your spiritual batteries, feeding your soul on wholesome pleasures.
Lucky Number125
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Differences of opinion between you and your associates may upset your day. Try not to take anything too personally; the conservative Sea Goat is often scorned by more liberal types but usually gets the last laugh in the end. Keep the story of the Ant and the Grasshopper in mind. Like the fabled Ant, hardworking, practical Capricorn is likely to be secure during times of hardship while others lament their bad fortune. As for love... well, it might be best to wait for the weekend.
Lucky Number678
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Emotional excitement may be generated as electric Uranus clashes with the impressionable Moon. You may rub someone in authority the wrong way today... you'll catch a lot more flies with honey than with vinegar today, so smile sweetly even if it kills you. You'll come out on top when all is said and done.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The impressionable Moon and unpredictable Uranus clash today, increasing the likelihood of accidents. If you are feeling insecure or uncomfortable with a certain course of action, it may be best to delay it for a day or two. Your own nervousness may cause you to make critical mistakes, so wait until you are feeling more confident. Go slowly and pay attention to detail.
Comments