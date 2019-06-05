Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Aries Find the time to talk to someone who's feeling under the weather today. They'll really appreciate your consideration, particularly if you can let them talk without interrupting them or telling them how you think they're feeling. You might even help them to feel much better simply because they can unburden themselves to you. Lucky Number 926 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Put your imagination to good use today because you'll get some great results from it. Turn your hand to something creative or artistic, you'll be delighted by the way your inspiration starts to flow. Alternatively, settle down in front of a romantic film or fantasy adventure and let the real world vanish for a while. Lucky Number 714 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini It's a sensitive and compassionate day, especially when dealing with people who have been through a hard time. Humanitarian feelings might inspire you to lend a hand to a good cause or voluntary organization. Charity begins at home and you also may want to help one of your own flesh and blood. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Your imagination knows no bounds, so let it soar. You're particularly inspired when it comes to thinking about your friends, and also about humanitarian projects. Putting pen to paper is also enjoyable now, whether you're writing letters or doing something more creative. Allow your thoughts to flow, and see where they lead you. Lucky Number 874 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo This is a great day for concentrating on things that mean a lot to you, whether it's an object, idea or person. You might even manage to discuss your priorities with someone who can help you to devote more time to them. An older person needs your appreciation and understanding, especially if they don't have as much mental or physical agility as they once did. Lucky Number 749 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Let your imagination soar and it will know no bounds today. It could also lead you in some fascinating directions, such as giving you fresh insight into a religious or philosophical question. Right now you're interested in phenomena and ideas that can't be explained away easily, such as ghosts and angels, and you want to know more. Lucky Number 843 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You're full of compassion and understanding towards others today and will find it easier than usual to put yourself in their shoes. It's the perfect day for having a heart-to-heart with someone you trust, when you really open up to one another. There may also be a strong telepathic thread linking the two of you, so you're immediately on the same wavelength. Lucky Number 901 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Make the most of your intuition today, especially when you're talking to friends and partners. There's a strong psychic link flowing between you and it would be a shame to waste it. For instance, you might pick up on the very thing that someone wants to discuss with you. However, don't let your imagination play tricks on you so you read too much into what other people are saying. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius If you're at work today you'll show a very compassionate side to your nature. For instance, you might listen sympathetically when a colleague pours out their heart to you, or your job itself may involve philanthropy or being of service to others. One thing you'll notice today, whatever you're doing, is that there seems to be a telepathic link between you and the people around you. Lucky Number 613 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Let your imagination go on a journey today, because you'll really enjoy yourself. Just make sure you don't necessarily believe everything you think today, and all will be well. If you've got the time you'll relish reading a fantasy novel or watching a highly imaginative film, especially if it deals with weird or mysterious subjects such as ghosts. Lucky Number 308 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius A loved one could do with your support and empathy today, so try to stand by them in their hour of need. You may even find that there's so much unspoken communication flowing between the two of you that there's almost no need for words. This is also a good day for gathering some of your nearest and dearest around you, and for simply enjoying their company. Lucky Number 733 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus