Horoscopes for Saturday, June 15, 2019

Aries Your brain is firing on all cylinders so make the most of this clever interlude while it lasts! You'll be able to come up with some inventive and inspired ideas, especially if you're not afraid to try something new. A loved one might be quite excitable, so they get into a flap about something or they burn up a lot of nervous energy. And it's no good telling them to calm down because it will be a waste of breath. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Look for some lively companions who can keep you on your toes. You're in the mood for some mental fireworks, such as getting involved in an intellectual debate with someone or watching a TV program that has a revolutionary impact on your ideas. It's also a brilliant day for doing things on the spur of the moment and seeing what happens. Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Should you follow the tried and tested route, or should you branch out on your own in some way? That's the question you're facing today, and it looks as though you're going to have to bow to convention on this occasion. Even so, you'll have the chance to introduce a few of your own ideas, and also to consider your strategy for the future. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You're in need of some mental stimulation today to stop you getting bored or restless. In fact, you're looking for some adventure in the form of unusual events and encounters, and the more mind-boggling they are the better. Try to visit somewhere you've never been before, or get involved in a topic that really makes you think. It will do you good and you never know where it might lead. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo A conversation with a loved one takes an unexpected turn today, veering off into uncharted waters or revealing pieces of information that have remained hidden until now. Don't worry, because you won't hear anything awful, although you might be told something that makes you blush or gasp. Mind you, you may also have a bombshell of your own to drop. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo You'll really enjoy the company of people who make you think today, especially if they can keep you entertained and amused at the same time. You aren't in the market for anyone who's too set in their ways or who thinks like a robot. You want lively, intellectual conversation and the chance to give your brain some exercise, and a vapid conversation about last night's TV isn't going to do it for you. Lucky Number 448 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're in a very inventive frame of mind, so don't let it go to waste. It's the ideal opportunity to find ways of making your daily routine more lively and interesting, especially if it's been rather boring lately. It's time to evaluate when and how to advance your career or whether to apply for a new job. Lucky Number 994 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio This is a brilliant day to put your brain to good use. You'll come up with some really great ideas if you think outside the square. Don't feel you have to follow in other people's footsteps if you'd rather break out in a completely different direction. It's a day for doing your own thing and thinking your own thoughts, and for trusting that you're on the right track. Lucky Number 655 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius If you're grappling with a financial, emotional or family problem, this is the perfect day to re-examine it from another angle. When you look at it from a completely different perspective, you'll realize that you can see the solution at long last. And about time, too! It will even be easy to convince the other people involved that you've come up with the right answer. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn If you've been grappling with a knotty problem recently you could have a breakthrough today when you suddenly see the light. It will help to discuss the whole thing with other people because they'll help you to view it from a fresh perspective, and that could make all the difference. Don't worry if you come up with a rather strange or unusual solution, because that may be exactly what's needed. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius You're a clever soul at the best of times and you certainly get the chance to prove it today. You really shine when asked to come up with good ideas, or when taking part in a brainstorming session. Don't feel bashful about showing off or putting yourself in the limelight. Besides, what's wrong with feeling proud of what you've achieved? Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra