Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Aries You're in a very constructive and practical mood, particularly when it comes to talking to relatives or doing things around the house. If something is broken you'll do your best to fix it because you don't want to be wasteful or irresponsible. You also don't like the thought of squandering your precious time or money, and will make decisions accordingly. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Don't believe everything you hear because someone is talking through their hat. They may have got the wrong end of the stick, even if they won't admit it. Alternatively, they might be trying to deceive you in some way, in which case they most certainly won't want to own up. So trust your instincts and listen out for any remarks that set your alarm bells ringing. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini This is a great day for hitting it off with whoever happens to be around. If you're with colleagues, you'll do your best to create a harmonious and productive atmosphere. If you're tackling some chores, you'll want to do them as well as possible and may even feel inspired to write some letters, especially if you've putting them off recently. Lucky Number 502 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer What a charmer you are today! It would be a shame to keep yourself to yourself for too long because people will love having you around, and plenty of compliments will come your way as well. You're in exactly the right mood for a convivial lunch or even a small party, in which case you'll want to look your very best. And you will! Lucky Number 144 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo It's almost impossible to pin down a certain person today because they're being so elusive and flaky. They may not even be around, or they might not answer their phone, so you can't make contact with them at all. And if they are there in body they may not be so in spirit, because their mind is obviously on other things, so you probably won't get a straight answer. Better try again tomorrow! Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo This is a terrific day for making plans and getting yourself organized, because you're feeling very resourceful and practical. Right now you hate the thought of any kind of waste, whether it's your time, money or effort, so you'll try to stretch all three as far as possible. Friends are supportive and good company, which will inspire you to do great things. Lucky Number 971 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Make time today to catch up with any paperwork that's gathering dust or quickly becoming overdue. You'll find it's much quicker to get through than you'd thought, which will come as a nice surprise. Speaking of surprises, you could hear about an unexpected payment or bonus that will be coming your way. If so, it may not be huge, but it will certainly be welcome. Lucky Number 809 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You may love you-know-who to bits, but right now their ditzy attitude is driving you nuts. Is it because someone's being vague and flaky, or saying one thing and doing another? Be patient, because losing your temper will only make things worse than ever. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal and it's reached a crucial stage, because you may not be thinking as clearly as you imagine. Lucky Number 560 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Grab the chance to talk about your innermost feelings today, especially if you can confide in someone you trust. You don't have to make this conversation really serious or gut-wrenching, either, because even a relatively light-hearted chat will help you to release a lot of pent-up emotion. But do make sure that you do your fair share of listening as well as talking. Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Yesterday you were in the mood to do something unconventional but today you're feeling much more traditional, in true Capricorn Style. So what do you have in mind? Or would you prefer to be with people who fit this description, perhaps because that means you know where you are with them? At some point you'll enjoy making contact with an old friend. Lucky Number 599 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You've been on a roll during the past few days but things take a different turn today, leading to an uncharacteristic bout of doubt and confusion. You're feeling inadequate and overwhelmed today, which saps your energy and leaves you vulnerable to making mistakes and feeling damaged by other people's put-downs. Better retire from the fray to lick your wounds for a short while. Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus