Horoscopes for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Aries With the Moon in conscientious Virgo and your sixth house of health and service, you'll find this is a good time for physical exercise. If you are stressed out over situations at work, a brisk walk can help you guard against indigestion or a migraine. Don't forget to take care of your teeth and drink eight glasses of water a day, if you want to maintain a glowing countenance. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus It should be easier for you to enjoy moments of pleasure today; Bulls have been working far too hard lately. It's hard not to be a workhorse, but you need to enjoy the simple things in life from time to time. Play with your children or watch your favourite comedy tonight. Let the giggles take over for a while. Lucky Number 483 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Don't worry if you haven't made your bed with hospital corners today; even though the Moon is in critical Virgo and your fourth house of home and family doesn't mean you have to be overly fussy. If one of your family members starts picking on you, simply retreat to your room or get out of the house for a while. Your mantra for the day is 'There is no such thing as perfection'. Lucky Number 232 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer With the Moon in detail-oriented Virgo and your third house of communication, you'll need to communicate clearly to get your point across. You may come across some difficulty with a co-worker, but this should pass quickly. Leave no room for misunderstandings and you will achieve your objectives. Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Get your finances in order as the Moon moves through organized Virgo and your second house of money and resources. If you have been keeping track of your income and expenditures, you will be well prepared for making the most of the coming transits. You can move ahead and gain wealth during the next few weeks, but you'll need to do your homework. Lucky Number 636 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo It shouldn't be too hard to present a happy face to the world while the Moon is passing through your first house of personality. People will be drawn to you as you exude a loving and nurturing nature, so don't be afraid to reach out. You need to maintain your close relationships as you may be under intense stress later in the month. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You may prefer working alone or solitude generally, as the Moon glides through your twelfth house of hidden matters. The chaos of daily life is likely to be upsetting to you now, so avoid people and places that disturb you. You need to spend time recharging your spiritual batteries, so seek out the activities that help you to regain your personal balance. Lucky Number 835 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Your associates may seem more emotional as the Moon moves through your eleventh house of groups and friendships; try to lend a sympathetic ear when possible. It may be that you need to cry on a trusted shoulder. Sure, you are known for your stalwart emotional strength, but even you need to express your fears and troubles on occasion. Lucky Number 238 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius You may have a great deal of work, but your 'can do' attitude will help you make it through the day. The passing Moon highlights your tenth house of career and reputation, shining the spotlight on public opinion of you. It is obvious to many that you are responsible, resourceful and intelligent: you may have to convince a powerful person to see your point of view, but you should be successful. Lucky Number 959 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Your mental focus could be anywhere other than your normal routine as the Moon sails through your ninth house of travel and adventure. Find a way to break up the monotony, even if it is just to have something unusual for dinner. Don't let your fear of the unknown stop you from trying something different and exotic. Today favors new experiences and ideas. Lucky Number 428 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius The Moon connects with Saturn and Pluto to make you exceptionally psychic today; listen to that small, still voice inside. At the very least, you'll know what others are thinking by watching the body language they display... pay close attention to how people hold themselves as they face you. You may discover that someone is more interested in you than you previously believed! Lucky Number 836 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius