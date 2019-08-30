Horoscopes for Friday, August 30, 2019

Aries You feel more confident that your efforts will be successful. That's the kind of attitude that attracts the people and success you are looking for. Self-promotion works very well over the weeks ahead, as does other people's work to your own advantage. Your physical efforts may bring you recognition, or a position of leadership, so be more generous helping others. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Although it's a good day for making contact with the locals and improving relationships, tension may rise when dealing with male companions or co-workers. Your success may be delayed thanks to actions that are aggressive or too hasty. Check your home for fire hazards. Watch your step to prevent falls, cuts and other mishaps, and avoid domestic scenes. Lucky Number 857 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini The sensitive Moon in canny Cancer urges you to take advantage of your instincts when it comes to money. You are already stretching out to make more contacts in your neighborhood, but this weekend brings some very valuable opportunities, especially with men and men's activities. Carpe diem, seize the day. Don't be afraid to get out and create your own opportunity. Lucky Number 670 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Moon-ruled Cancer is a sensitive sign, tough on the outside, but quite a softie in the middle. When the Moon is in your sign as it is today, your emotional sensitivity is at a peak, so focus on developing your intuition and spiritual powers, rather than dissolving in floods of tears or sinking into depression. Don't drink too much alcohol, or you might not enjoy the consequences. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Mars is in your sign now, so your energy is at a peak. However, the Moon is smacking you on the back of the head, so focus on what you have set out to achieve, rather than the sorrows and secrets that might be challenging your sense of self-esteem. Money may be lost if false pride won't let you back away from an unwise financial commitment. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Friends will stand beside you as your plans and dreams are boosted by the lunar energies. With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, your powerful intellect also receives cosmic support, so if you trust your heart, not just your head, this can be a special time for renewing your inner energy and vitality, and your faith in yourself as an individual. Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Your career and public image could receive a pick-me-up with the Moon in your mid-heaven and Venus in your sign. Make an effort to exert your personal influence. The charm of your personality, willingness to cooperate with others and sense of humor make a big difference. Remember the old cliche about catching more flies with honey than with vinegar. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio The Moon in romantic Cancer awakens a love of foreign travel, higher knowledge and the joy of discovering things that are off the beaten track. You may be motivated to take important actions that affect your future. It's time to work hard to get attention from the public and those with power and influence. Although you may not necessarily desire to call attention to yourself, your efforts will gain public attention one way or another now and in weeks to come. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius How to keep up with the costs may be on your mind, but don't worry, it may never happen! Show your honesty, integrity and worth, because It's a very lucky time for you. Your inner vitality and self-image thrive, as you acquit yourself with pride. Social events, such as banquets and other formal affairs may be held in your honor, or in honor of the efforts of a partner or other allies, superiors and other authority figures. Lucky Number 146 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn The Moon in your opposite sign stimulates a cozier atmosphere, especially with loved ones. Unfortunately, powerful Pluto in your sign has been troubling you all year, and tonight can also create a mighty power struggle if you let it. Collect debts and favors owed to you, or make arrangements for repayment of your own debts. Issues concerning insurance, taxes, inheritance, or money that you manage for others may also demand more of your time. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You run into a few obstacles, as red tape and regulations, delays, and obstructive types test your determination and distract you from the business at hand. Do not be discouraged and don't let impatience prevent you from hearing good advice from those who are older and wiser. Don't defy tradition and authority, but pay attention to what is necessary and indeed, proper. Sail a steady course. Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo