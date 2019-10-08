Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Aries
Joint income and social status are likely to surface this month, with Venus in Scorpio. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Venus, your life-ruler, moves into Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you this month.
Lucky Number723
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, Gem. Venus heading into Scorpio improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is likely. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured.
Lucky Number161
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
As sweet Venus enters sexy Scorpio, remember to curb extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated and your creativity will reach a peak, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive; make time for the young ones in your life. Speculation is favoured, but consult your partner before blowing the lot!
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus sweeps into Scorpio today. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
As Venus heads into Scorpio, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment.
Lucky Number385
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people. Personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to the influence of Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world?
Lucky Number848
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Sensual Venus cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the 'same-old, same-old', then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you this month. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it!
Lucky Number923
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
As Venus moves into Scorpio your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as sweet Venus enters your house of career and public image. This emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a monthly peak as Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are also favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too.
Comments