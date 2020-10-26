Horoscopes for Monday, October 26, 2020

Aries The emotional Moon and unpredictable Uranus clash, causing tension today. It may be that you and a friend do not see eye-to-eye. If this is the case, it would be best to take a temporary break from each other. Sometimes it's best to just let things go for a while; there is no sense in trying to change someone's opinion once they have made their mind up. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Nervous energy reigns as the Moon and Uranus combine. Take a long lunch in a peaceful setting if you can. Bulls who work independently may still find plenty of stress to deal with in your environment. As Roseanne Rosannadanna used to say, 'It's always something!'. Spend healing time with your partner this evening and the troubles of the world will seem to wash away. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini The changing Moon turns your attention to your personal concerns versus your work and health situation. You are dealing with important issues, whether or not you have the time or inclination. Pluto is demanding that you transform your attitudes about money, especially shared funds, and you have no choice but to pay attention. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic. You might even have a chat with god or your own personal goddess while scrubbing out the shower. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo If you feel like indulging in rich foods and sweets, try eating one or two cookies instead of devouring the whole bag! It may be very hard to keep your appetite for pleasure under control, whether you crave food, wine or sex! Lucky Number 691 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Your sixth sense may be working overtime, but it's best to keep your feet firmly planted in reality. If you can see it, feel it, taste it, and smell it, then you can be sure of what you are dealing with. Listen only to advice based on common sense. Avoid hunches unless they are based on concrete evidence. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You may feel the urge to express yourself quite strongly, dear Libra. Emotional passions may get out of hand. If you feel you cannot avoid an outburst that may be inappropriate, try writing down your feelings in a letter. Then, keep the letter to yourself for a few days: if you still feel that way later, then let fly. Lucky Number 130 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Do what you love and love what you do to achieve greater fortune. If you hate what you are doing, something is very wrong. Even if you are making a mountain of cash, you'll end up feeling empty in the end. Lucky Number 948 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You should be feeling bright and spunky today as the Moon dances with Jupiter, your life-ruler. You'll be ready to go back into battle as your emotional strength reaches a high. The power to change your life is just around the corner. By the time your birthday comes around, all should be clear. What happens today may hold clues to the near future. Lucky Number 511 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You don't feel much like talking or socializing, but that is perfectly fine while the Moon battles Saturn, your life-ruler. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies. Lucky Number 502 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Friendly competition is ignited, adding excitement to the day. Don't let this get out of hand, however, as tempers can flare unexpectedly. Emotional energy is very strong now, so use this to your advantage. Those who are involved in supporting a worthy cause will feel as though they are on fire. Surround yourself with those who share your ideals. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius