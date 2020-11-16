Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, November 16, 2020
Aries
You need to maintain some sort of perspective, otherwise you'll have a bee in your bonnet. It's the sort of thing that you'd normally shrug off, but right now it's eating away at you. It will help to distract yourself with some physical activity, especially if you start to feel upset or irritable.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
If yesterday brought a few emotional upheavals you need to relax and get some light relief today. Ideally, you should do something that will take you out of yourself and give you other things to think about. You'll also enjoy being in some beautiful or restful surroundings, and even a walk in the park or a stroll around a garden will help you to unwind.
Lucky Number985
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Someone dear to your heart is taking everything much too seriously today. They're getting all steamed up about things, and investing them with all kinds of emotional significance and drama. It will be exhausting to be on the receiving end of all this, but it seems you don't have much choice. Try to encourage this person to see reason, but don't patronize them.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
You're so tactful today, it's as though you've joined the Diplomatic Service! Make the most of this silver-tongued day by talking to people who can be a bit tricky sometimes because you'll be able to wrap them round your little finger now. There could also be plenty of sweet nothings to say to a certain person, and you'll have a few of them whispered into your own ears too. Nice!
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Watch out because a loved one is trying to control you today. They have very set ideas about what you should be doing and they won't like it if you don't agree with them. But the fact is that you don't, leading to awkwardness and some bad feeling. Try not to make the situation worse than it has to be by going into a sulk or making sarcastic comments.
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Family life has its blessings but it has it problems, too, as you're aware today. Someone dear to your heart is throwing their weight around and being bossy. They think they're perfectly entitled to behave like this because of their relationship with you, but you have other ideas. Dare you tell them to mind their own business, or is it easier to keep quiet?
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
It's the perfect day for enjoying the simple life, particularly if you're feeling tired or deliciously lazy. You want to take things as gently and easily as possible, and ideally you won't want to stray too far from your own front door either. Yet you're feeling sociable, so maybe everyone should come round to your place if you want to see them.
Lucky Number288
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
A certain someone is rather controlling and bossy today. They're determined that you should do things in the way that they want and they won't take no for an answer, or perhaps they're making decisions for you behind your back. But there's a chance that you might be the one who's throwing their weight around, in which case you need to back off as soon as possible.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
It's a repeat performance of what happened at the New Moon, only not quite so oppressive. Even so, someone is still trying to tell you what to do and give you lots of orders, and you don't like it. Alternatively, maybe you're the one who's calling the shots, in which case you should only wield power when it's necessary and not intimidate people or let them know who's boss.
Lucky Number607
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
It's one of those days when you're feeling outgoing and sociable and you enjoy mixing with people from all walks of life. You won't care if they're very different from you, and in fact that will make them even more interesting in your eyes. If you're planning to go away during the Christmas break, check that you've got everything you'll need in the way of clothes, accessories and cosmetics.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
A certain person wants to lay down the law today, and they won't take no for an answer. Unfortunately, the more insistent they are on having things their own way, the more determined you'll be to resist them and go your own sweet way. You're heading for a big clash, yet you're determined not to be steamrollered into carrying out this person's orders. Good luck!
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Someone is very sure of themselves and they want everyone to know it, which isn't much fun if you're on the receiving end of their egocentric behavior. But happily this tricky phase won't last long. In the meantime, you'll have to handle this person carefully, especially if they're in a position of authority over you.
