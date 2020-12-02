Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Aries The Moon occurs in your house of communication, bringing recent talks to fruition. Your thinking and decision-making can also be affected; if you have been debating a choice, now is the time to make up your mind. You can express your ideas well during this period, as the timing is right to present your theories. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Your personal finances come into focus, but your fiscal flexibility saves the day. As one of the most resourceful signs in the zodiac, you can truly make lemonade out of the lemons life sends your way. Ignore inflammatory rumors in the workplace and trust that, one way or another, you'll be just fine. Lucky Number 285 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini The Moon places emphasis on who you have become over the past six months. The changes you've been going through become more evident at this time; as the Sun and Venus journey through fun-loving Sagittarius, your relationships will begin to reflect the new you. Be prepared for intensity in coming weeks! Lucky Number 441 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer The Moon triggers your house of subconscious matters. Dreams you have during this time reveal much about your psychological state. If you have been under a great deal of pressure in your work or with health concerns lately, it's time to go on a spiritual retreat. If a vacation isn't feasible, consider turning off the television for a few days and enjoy the silence. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Friendships come into focus; some of you will find that friendships are turning into romance, and romantic relationships are becoming more like friendships. Gosh. The heart-pumping, ego-boosting phase you are experiencing in relationships will continue for some time to come, as Mars in your sign energizes the way you express yourself creatively. With the empowering Sun and Venus in fun-loving Sagittarius, you won't want to hold back. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo The Moon places the spotlight on your career and reputation; most of you are very discriminating and should have nothing but good coming their way during this time. However, many of you will be thrown a curve or two, so be prepared to meet the challenge. Your private life may be disturbed as the Moon shines her light on your public life... don't be afraid to tell them that your personal life is none of their business. Lucky Number 393 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra The Moon brings educational and cultural projects to fruition; all the hard work you have done in these areas should begin to pay off. Travel may play an important role in your life over the next month, so look for opportunities to visit new places. Religious matters can also come to a head; many of you will experience an epiphany soon. Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The Moon brings powerful feelings to the surface, so be prepared to deal with subjects such as death, power and money during this time. The communicative Moon may set off events related to your career and finances, as it interacts with mighty Mars in your mid-heaven. There could be cause for celebration tonight. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Your relationship with your partner comes into focus; it's good to devote time to your best friend or mate under this fortunate phase. Try to be understanding of the pressure your loved ones may be under, but this day is pretty fortunate for your sign, as Jupiter is favored. Celebrate the love you have in your life, no matter what form it may take. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn The Moon brings situations at work to a head; there may be a sudden event that shakes up the office, but you should be free and clear of any real trouble. The real issue is the one you have most likely been avoiding: what sort of state is your health in? Have you been buying larger pants each year for the past three or four years in a row? Is your idea of strenuous exercise scooping hard ice cream out of the carton? If so, it's time for some changes. Lucky Number 112 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius The Moon occurs in your house of creativity and romance, placing the spotlight on the joys and pleasures, or lack thereof, in your life. Those of you with children or who work with children will find they are in need of your attention; hopefully this is a positive time in their lives. Creative projects reach fruition during this time frame, and romantic relationships begin to blossom. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio