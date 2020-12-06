Horoscopes for Sunday, December 6, 2020

Aries Relax with one of your favourite hobbies on this day. It will help you to unwind, reminding you that there's much more to life than hassle and worry. If you're really inspired you might decide to make some festive decorations, in which case the only boundaries will be your imagination and your level of skill. It's also a fabulous day to party, and with Mars energized, it's heaven for you! Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus If you gave up over what happened yesterday, you stand a better chance of sorting things out on this day. Talking to the person who failed to go for the teamwork may help to get a grip on the situation, especially if you manage to avoid recriminations or accusations. Instead, do your best to be as understanding and compassionate as possible. Or just let it go. Lucky Number 086 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini You're full of empathy and compassion on this day, helping you tune into what's going on around you, and to know instinctively when someone needs your support. You're also prepared to hand out a second chance if someone's recently let you down. At the moment you have no interest in holding grudges, because you know you're bigger than that. Lucky Number 426 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Follow your instincts this day, particularly if they lead you towards creative activities or they tell you to pour your heart out to someone. You might also get the urge to be fully protective, even more so if the object of your concern is not feeling well at the moment. If you're at work, something strange but wonderful could happen with a colleague. What does it all mean? Lucky Number 269 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo You're full of compassion and empathy for other people on this day, so don't be surprised if they come flocking to your side. You might even look after someone you consider to be a lame duck at some point. If you're single at the moment but have a huge crush on someone, bewitching things could happen between you now, so be sure to take advantage of the vibe. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Luckily, you're less susceptible to people leaning on you on this day, but there's still a chance that someone might try to take advantage of your good nature. It's so darn difficult to stand up to them, partly because you genuinely want to help if you can, and partly because you don't want to be seen in a bad light. But you don't want to be seen as a doormat either, do you? Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra How do you do it? You've got a genuine smile and a pleasant word for everyone this day, a natural ability to keep people sweet. The planets are well-favored, so if you're going to a party or festive celebration, dress up to the nines and knock 'em all dead. It's just the day to make a conquest! Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Surround yourself with loved ones on this day; it will do you the world of good to be with them. It's non-demanding, easy company, and everyone will do their best to keep the atmosphere happy and convivial. Any form of interior design or decorating will go well now, helped by your artistic eye and flair for drama. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You still prefer to be in a world of your own, in which nothing nasty is happening, but at least you're feeling a little more realistic than you were yesterday. It's a perfect day for visiting somewhere beautiful, peaceful or relaxing, or for going to the cinema or an art gallery. But it will be difficult to get up the energy for any prolonged cloth shopping. Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You're in a very generous and kind frame of mind on this day, and you'll go out of your way to help others if you think they need it. You might donate some money to a good cause or decide that charity begins at home. If you're buying gifts for some of your loved ones it will be difficult to know when to stop, because you could easily get carried away. Lucky Number 627 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Give them the benefit of the doubt. It's a fabulous day to spend with friends and with your love. Why not relax with a favourite pastime? This day you can find sweet succor together and you can learn something valuable from a woman, someone who has your best interests at heart. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini