Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're consumed with curiosity this day and you won't relax until it's satisfied. It's the perfect day for any form of study or education because you're absorbing information like a sponge. You're seeing the world in very sharp focus right now and you'll want to share your opinions with others. However, bear in mind that they may not be as gripped by them as you are.

Lucky Number

569

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You have a strong urge to get to the bottom of any mystery that you're currently faced with, whether it involves a personal relationship, a hunch about what's happening or a financial situation. What's more, you won't be satisfied until you've completely solved the puzzle. However, you'll only arouse bad feeling if you pry into things that are none of your business, so beware!

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're blessed with plenty of tact this day, so put it to good use. There's little to fear if you're getting together with someone who isn't always the easiest company because you'll manage to charm them into being pleasant for a change. Just to add some sparkle to your day there is likely to be an amusing flirtation with a certain person.

Lucky Number

860

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your powers of concentration are finely honed this day, enabling you to focus on something to the exclusion of all else. This is just what you need if you're hoping to make a big dent in your workload or you're doing something very fiddly or detailed. But it's important that you know when to stop, otherwise you might get really weary and lose your effectiveness.

Lucky Number

303

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're really on the ball on this day so there's no danger of anyone tricking you or fobbing you off with lame excuses. If you suspect that a loved one is hiding something from you, you'll want to question them in a lot of detail. That's all very well but try not to turn it into the third degree, nor to make them feel hounded or bullied by your desire to know what's going on.

Lucky Number

679

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Mind your Ps and Qs on this day, especially when talking to loved ones or discussing anything connected with your home. You could easily get involved in a battle of words, or give the wrong impression and then have to spend ages putting it right. It's important to be as straightforward as possible now to avoid planting suspicions in anyone's head about your probity or honesty.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

Get out and about whenever possible on this day. You're feeling energized and will want to keep active at every opportunity. Leave the car at home if you can and walk to your destination instead, or have a brisk walk in your lunch-hour. It will be even better if you can take a brief holiday from your usual routine and find some different surroundings for a change.

Lucky Number

964

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If something is bothering you, it's important that you say so now, loudly and clearly. It's no good bottling things up any longer because that will only lead to resentment and a slow-burning anger. However, it's important that you know when to shut up too, otherwise you might overstate your case or sound so demanding that you turn others against you.

Lucky Number

138

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Watch out. Your mind is working overtime in full analytical mode, but you may be leaping to unfounded conclusions and reading too much into situations. The result of all this is that you might start to suspect someone's honesty or loyalty, and wonder what exactly they're up to. Don't accuse them of anything awful just yet because it may turn out that you were totally wrong about them.

Lucky Number

598

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're in an industrious mood but you'll be happiest if you can be left to your own devices as much as possible. It's not that you're feeling unfriendly, simply that you won't be able to concentrate very well if you're surrounded by lots of people. If you haven't even started writing your letters yet, try to remedy that at some point this day.

Lucky Number

746

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Mix and mingle with as many people as possible. You'll love meeting up with friends, particularly if you haven't seen them recently or they've got some interesting news for you. If you've been toying with the idea of joining a club or organization but haven't been sure about it, you could screw up your courage now and send in your membership application.

Lucky Number

570

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You have a one track mind on this day, and it's running along very ambitious lines, absolutely determined to achieve something you've been attempting for ages. Can you be so committed that you're prepared to let everything else go by the wayside for the time being? That's great, but don't become obsessive about it.

Lucky Number

972

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
