Horoscopes for Friday, December 18, 2020

Aries You'll be in a better position to get on well with someone who has power or authority over you. This might be your boss, some other authority figure, a friend you really respect or an older relative. Maybe you should chat up your superiors at the office party... or make more of an effort to understand what makes a certain person tick. Lucky Number 579 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Love comes in all shapes and sizes and you won't want to discriminate in any way. You could become very attracted to someone from a different walk of life or culture to yours, and you'll be intrigued by the things they can teach you. If you're about to go travelling, you might be entranced and captivated by your destination, or the people you meet there. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini During the rest of the month you'll enjoy being with people who know you inside out, and with whom you share a strong bond. You'll also want to be more forthcoming and emotional than usual, and may find yourself involved in heartfelt conversations and really intense exchanges. At times you may feel rather exposed, but it's important to open up emotionally right now. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You'll be happiest when you're with people who make you feel loved and cherished. You'll bend over backwards to keep them sweet, and will concede arguments and disputes for the sake of peace. Try not to make it peace at any price because that could be setting up problems with people who will then try to take advantage of your good nature. Co-operation is one thing, being a doormat is quite different. Lucky Number 496 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo An air of co-operation and harmony surrounds your working life, which is just what you need if you've been wondering how to improve your relationship with a colleague or customer. Things should start to go a lot more smoothly from this day onward, provided you're willing to make the effort to be more conciliatory and easy-going yourself. Perhaps you need to set a good example? Lucky Number 846 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You probably won't need any urging to do this, but the rest of the month is marvellous for being with special people and doing favourite things. You'll have a real capacity for pleasure and enjoyment, and you'll want to spread as much happiness around you as possible. Cupid could have you in his sights, so steer you-know-who under the mistletoe and see what happens next. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Throughout the rest of the month you'll enjoy the security and comfort that you gain from being in familiar places surrounded by familiar faces. You won't be happy about straying too far from home, and you'll rush back there as soon as possible. This is a great time to consider ways in which you can improve the appearance of your home or garden. Lucky Number 989 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Throughout the rest of the month you'll really come into your own in social circles and will attract a whole new collection of admirers into the bargain. It's perfect timing because it paves the way for a wonderfully enjoyable festive season, and there's even a chance that you might meet a new love at a party or gathering. So get out your party clothes and be prepared to sparkle! Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You'll enjoy some very extravagant and indulgent in coming weeks. You might spend money like water, or splash out on all sorts of treats. This is great if you've got the cash to spare, but not such good news if you're struggling to stretch your money until the next payday. You'll also be feeling very attractive, so watch out world! Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You show a very soft side to your personality during the next few weeks, which will increase your popularity still further. You'll take a lot of trouble to get on well with people, and you'll also have plenty of charm. You'll be articulate now and may even have moments of stunning diplomacy. Lucky Number 409 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You get the chance to prove how romantic you can be when the mood is right. Why not arrange a candlelit encounter with that very special person in your life. There's a strong possibility that you could become involved in a relationship that has to be conducted in secret or which you want to keep strictly private. Lucky Number 674 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio