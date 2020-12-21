Horoscopes for Monday, December 21, 2020

Aries Although you've probably already mentally started the holidays, the coming four weeks will be a fantastic time to push ahead with your career and long-term plans. Start thinking carefully about what you want to achieve in the next years and get into formulating a schedule. Write down your plans for the future, and promise yourself that you'll follow them. Lucky Number 143 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus You typically value both your emotional and physical security, and often tend to restrict your actions accordingly. But during the coming month you'll need to spread your wings more widely than usual, whether through mental or physical pursuits. It will do you good to be more adventurous for a change, and to embrace life in all its aspects. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Close relationships sometimes cause problems for you, perhaps because the level of intimacy involved makes you feel uncomfortable. Yet this is just what you should concentrate on over the next four weeks; so relax and let your guard down. It's safe to reveal your true self, warts and all. Feel free to let them do the same in return. Lucky Number 918 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer The next four weeks will place a delightful emphasis on your relationships. A wonderful encounter with someone special is in the wind, and there's even a chance you could embark on a new partnership. This is a time for teamwork rather than going it alone, even if it's only a temporary measure. Lucky Number 995 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Although the emphasis on laughter and leisure will continue during the rest of the month, on this day you'll also have to pay attention to your working life. You might have to put in some extra hours in order to meet a deadline, or you could soon be given new responsibilities. If you're fed up with your current job, start considering your options. Lucky Number 185 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Where to Eat newsletter The latest South Sound dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Love, laughter and entertainment are high on your agenda during the next four weeks, as the Sun moves through your house of romance and creativity. It's a fantastic time to be your true self, without worrying that other people won't like you when you reveal who you truly are. One major benefit will be a freer expression of your creative talents, so don't be modest about them. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You've been quite a gadabout in recent weeks, but now you start to yearn for the comforts of home. You might even be tempted to cancel some forthcoming social events, so you can flop on your sofa and catch your breath. Sentimental thoughts could steal over you in coming weeks, making you think about some of the people you used to know and love. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio From this day you'll enjoy being involved in local events and neighborhood activities. Keep in touch with what's going on around you; you could meet some new faces. Now that's a good move if you've recently relocated to a new area and don't yet know many people. Well, if the stars have their way, you soon will! Lucky Number 631 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Enjoyment is your number one priority right now, so get together with some of your favourite people. You'll have a glorious time! Why not meet up with someone special for a pre-party celebration? Fantasy romance is definitely in the air. In fact, it's a fortunate and imaginative time, as Jupiter your life-ruler is in a beautiful mood. Just keep the drinking under control. Lucky Number 157 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Your self-confidence bubbles over as the Sun enters your sign at the Solstice, bringing a more positive and resilient atmosphere. This happy state of affairs will continue for the next four weeks, so personal magnetism is the name of the game. It's also a marvellous opportunity to get new projects off the ground, taking the initiative whenever possible. Think positive! And don't forget to write down your New Year's resolutions. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Aquarius Although you're still feeling sociable and outgoing, the Solstice brings the need for a little time to yourself now and then. It's time to temper your busy social life with some precious moments of solitude. Make sure you do, as this need is something important and life-enhancing. It will certainly recharge your inner batteries, which might be a little run down. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio