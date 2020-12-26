Horoscopes for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Aries In recent weeks you've been quite concerned about a loved one, and things are likely to come to a head as Mercury turns in your mid-heaven. You may be able to solve the problem simply, which will be a relief all round, but there's a chance that you may have to do some serious thinking or get some expert advice before you know exactly what your next step should be. You may have to take official action of some kind. Lucky Number 386 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It's important that you leave yourself plenty of room to manouvres during the weeks ahead, as Mercury turns retro this day, especially when it comes to making decisions and airing your opinions to the world. You need to be as flexible as possible right now, otherwise you could find that you've boxed yourself into a corner and have to do some serious back-tracking. You need to consider all points of view and not just your own. Lucky Number 886 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Mercury will backtrack through your finances over the next few weeks, which isn't a very seasonal thought if you're already well aware that you've overspent this month. Be prepared to do some juggling or to seek expert advice if you're worried about how you're going to cope. You may be kept busy handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts. Lucky Number 551 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Mercury turning retro is offering you the chance to make sweeping and long-lasting changes to your life, and to clear the ground for some fertile growth in the next years. Lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind need attention. You don't like endings, but you must now bring an end to any situation or relationship that is holding you back or has passed its sell-by date. Look forward, not back, if you want a glittering future. Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Despite the festivities, something is nagging away at the back of your mind and you won't feel happy until you've done something about it. Do your best to tackle it over the next three weeks while it will benefit from the influence of Mercury backtracking through your sixth house. Your daily routine is filled with an increasing number of details, messages, and information, much of which will be confusing. All you can do is change your attitude to whatever is worrying you. Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Mercury is turning retrograde at just the right time, because it's telling you to consider the validity of your long-term aims and aspirations. If they stand about as much chance of seeing the light of day as you do of winning the Lottery, then you need to streamline them or even abandon them and start again. So think about what you want from life and how you're going to get it. Children and romance may be quite erratic during this phase. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Believe it or not, the year is getting closer to its end. Start thinking about what you want to achieve next year. If that means admitting defeat in some projects that you tried and failed to launch this year, then so be it. Mercury turns in your house of endings, so confusion from the past may be resolved in coming weeks. Onwards and upwards! Lucky Number 575 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Something that you've always taken for granted or believed implicitly could have a big question mark hanging over it during the next few weeks. The more entrenched your views are about this, the more difficult it will be to accept that perhaps it's time for a change of opinion or, at the very least, a revaluation of what you think. Mercury turns retro in your house of communications, so do your best to be open-minded now. Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Mercury turning retrograde in your house of finances carries a rather unseasonal message, because it's telling you to pay attention to your finances over the next few weeks. If you already know that you've overspent this month, you won't need to be told that a few economies are just around the corner. Get the facts straight and pay attention to the small print. You may also have to make some adjustments to an intimate relationship so it can move into another phase. Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Mercury retrograde in your sign will cause some friction between you and other people during coming weeks. Matters that have been bubbling away in the background will come to the boil, forcing you to do something about them. Try not to overreact, nor to create a crisis out of something that's really very minor. You should also keep a strong sense of fair play and pay attention to every little detail. Lucky Number 910 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius If you're still happily munching chocolates and all sorts of other goodies, you'll have to take yourself in hand at some point during the coming fortnight. Maybe you'll have to compensate for all the festive over-eating by taking more exercise or cutting back on the calories, or perhaps you'll decide that you can't delay giving up smoking any longer. As Mercury turns in your house of secrets, messages you receive at this time may be very subtle or contain hidden meanings meant only for your understanding. Lucky Number 756 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer