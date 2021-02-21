Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, February 21, 2021

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

A friend has a lot of influence over you today, even if you aren't conscious of it at the time. For instance, you might start mimicking their body language, or you could absorb everything they tell you without questioning it for a second. If you meet someone for the first time now they'll have a powerful impact on you, whether you like them or hate them.

Lucky Number

919

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Find the time to study your finances today, simply to make sure that everything is flowing smoothly. Check that payments are going through properly, and that nothing has been overlooked. It's also a good day to do some research on ways to make your money go further, such as a high-earning savings account.

Lucky Number

684

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a wonderful day for talking to a partner about the things that really matter to them, because the conversation will bring you closer together. If you meet someone for the first time today, it could be the start of a very intense relationship that will teach you a great deal about yourself. What's more, you may get the distinct impression that you were meant to know one another.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Focus on financial matters today because you'll handle them with intelligence and shrewdness. This is the perfect day for negotiating a better deal or asking for a pay rise at work, and you'll be delighted by the results. If you have your eye on a colleague and have been wondering when to make your move, things are working in your favor right now provided that you don't come across as too pushy or predatory.

Lucky Number

791

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is turning out to be quite a month for your relationships and today you get another chance to make deep emotional contact with some of the people in your life. It's great for talking to loved ones about things that you both consider to be important, or simply for sitting together in companionable silence. If you meet someone for the first time today, they'll make a big impact on you. You may even suspect that you were fated to know one another.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's a good day for spending money, provided that you do it wisely and aren't buying things purely to keep yourself amused. If a household appliance or work-related item has been playing up lately, either to get it mended or buy a replacement. At some point, you could be on the receiving end of someone's confidences, so listen carefully.

Lucky Number

463

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

It would be a shame to spend too much time by yourself, because you could meet someone who has quite an impact on you. You might be very taken by their appearance or there could be a mysterious bond between you that makes you want to see them again. Take care if you're already committed to someone else because today's sexual chemistry will make it hard to put this new person out of your mind. You could be playing with fire!

Lucky Number

383

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If money has been burning a hole in your pocket recently you'll be pleased to hear that this is a marvellous day to go shopping. However, that doesn't mean you should snap up everything you see, regardless of whether you need it. Instead, you should make your money count and only buy items that are essential or which will transform your life in some way.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Keep in touch with the people around you today because you'll gain a lot from them. You might have an in-depth conversation with someone in which you both discuss your feelings, or you'll gain a greater understanding of what makes a certain person tick. There's even a chance that a new relationship could get off the ground now, as you discover that you have more in common than you realized.

Lucky Number

835

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your idea of heaven today is to lock yourself away from the rest of the world and to have some precious time to yourself. You certainly aren't interested in doing things that merely pass the time, because these will make you feel frustrated and short-changed. If you're currently involved in a secret relationship, it's about to move into a new phase.

Lucky Number

081

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Take heart if you're single, because you could meet someone who knocks you sideways today. There will be a strong attraction between you, even if it's still very early days in your relationship, and you won't be able to get them out of your head. If you're already involved with someone, you'll be able to gain a better understanding of what makes them tick now.

Lucky Number

118

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's a powerful attraction flowing between you and someone you respect today, giving you plenty to think about. You will be especially perplexed if this person is off-limits for some reason, perhaps because they're your boss or the parent of a friend. What's going on? You'll probably have to keep your feelings to yourself, especially if you're worried about shocking someone, but that's all part of the fun.

Lucky Number

632

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021 8:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021 8:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021 8:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021 8:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021 8:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021 8:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service