Horoscopes for Monday, April 5, 2021

Aries The astrological accent is firmly on your friendships at the moment, and this is another opportunity to increase your social circle. Today, you're attracted to people who are slightly unusual, otherworldly or simply gorgeous. You're in the mood for a little fantasy, so if you can't gaze at your one true love you might want to feast your eyes on your favourite film or rock star instead. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You have a tendency to put people on pedestals today, idolize and revere them. This is especially likely with someone whose achievements you admire and respect, and you won't hear a word against them. There's no harm done if you see them in a more balanced light in a few days' time, but it's not so good if you continue to imagine that they're superhuman in some way. Lucky Number 536 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini This is a wonderful day for surrounding yourself with like-minded people, whether you're good friends or you share the same ideals and beliefs. Right now you want to see the best in everyone and will do your utmost to make excuses for anyone who doesn't come up to scratch. However, don't let anyone run rings around you simply because you're too kind to stop them. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You're in a very easy-going and relaxed mood today, and you're eager to see the best in the people around you. If someone has behaved badly towards you lately or let you down in some way, you'll want to give them the benefit of the doubt and show that you forgive them. It's also a good day for getting closer to someone who's older than you and who you respect greatly. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You only have eyes for you-know-who and you feel star-struck whenever you look at them. It's a delightfully romantic day and you're ready to be swept off your feet, given half a chance. Why not do something special with this fantastic person, so they know how much you appreciate them? If you're still in the early stages of a new relationship, what happens now will have you skipping for joy. Lucky Number 457 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo If it's been eyes across a crowded office or factory floor recently, the atmosphere between you and you-know-who will become even more intense and mysterious today. It will be great fun to do some flirting, even if you don't really mean anything by it. This is also a good day for improving the atmosphere between you and anyone who hasn't exactly been your best buddy lately. Lucky Number 216 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra There's a strong rapport and understanding between you and a certain person today. It makes you feel good, especially if you have romantic designs on this person. If you've only just met one another, you'll be on your best behavior but without being totally unrealistic about who you really are. If you're in a long-term relationship, this is a good day for rekindling the spark that brought you together in the first place. Lucky Number 324 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're very concerned about other people's welfare right now and will happily lend a hand if you think someone needs it. You might even be prepared to make some personal sacrifices if necessary, such as skipping your lunch-hour in order to help someone or run an errand for them. It's easy to get on well with colleagues today, too, as you're happy to take them as you find them. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You're charm itself today, especially when dealing with people you really care about. You've got a loved one's best interests at heart and are even prepared to make a few sacrifices for their sake. If you lose your heart to someone you meet for the first time today, your relationship will always be characterized by a deliciously romantic and otherworldly flavor. Lucky Number 241 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You're in a very understanding and sympathetic mood today, making it easy for you to tune into the people around you. This will encourage them to confide in you, so don't be surprised if someone pins you to the sofa and tells you some of their secrets. You may also have to listen while an older member of the family takes a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. Lucky Number 347 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're very understanding about other people's little foibles today, and prepared to overlook their transgressions and faults. In fact, you're feeling pretty relaxed all round, even when dealing with anyone who normally drives you round the bend. There's a strong telepathic link between you and someone who's a big part of your life right now, so tune into your intuition and see what it has to tell you. Lucky Number 720 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius